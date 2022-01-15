Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.74.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

