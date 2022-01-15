ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.71

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 5504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

