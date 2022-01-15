Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

