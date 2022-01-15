Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 257.4% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ARSMF stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 217,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,920. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.69.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc engages in the producing fluorspar mine in the United States. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

