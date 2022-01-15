Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 257.4% from the December 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ARSMF stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 217,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,920. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.69.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.