ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 561 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $112.17 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.