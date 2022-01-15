ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON opened at $217.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.