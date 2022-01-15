ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $157,794,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

