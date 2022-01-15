Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.20. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDS. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

