Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $18.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $41.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 741.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $39.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $67.42. 478,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Arvinas by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,473,000 after acquiring an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arvinas by 238.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.