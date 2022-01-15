Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $97.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.77.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.70. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

