Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASND. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.67.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.40.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after buying an additional 124,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

