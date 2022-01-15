Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.79) to GBX 490 ($6.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 451.67 ($6.13).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 375 ($5.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 414.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 416.41. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 322.20 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.20).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

