Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

AHT stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($45.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

