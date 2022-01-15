ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 111.8% in December

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the December 15th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,541.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF remained flat at $$30.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. ASOS has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

