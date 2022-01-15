ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 111.8% in December

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the December 15th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,541.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF remained flat at $$30.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. ASOS has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95.
ASOS Company Profile
