Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Financial Comparison

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group -10.46% -14.40% -1.89%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Astrea Acquisition and Expedia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Expedia Group 0 14 13 0 2.48

Expedia Group has a consensus target price of $189.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.59%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Expedia Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expedia Group $5.20 billion 5.37 -$2.61 billion ($6.82) -27.04

Astrea Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expedia Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Expedia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Astrea Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com. The B2B segment offers expedia business services organization including Expedia Partner Solutions and Egencia. The trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its hotel metasearch websites. Expedia Group was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

