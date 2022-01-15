Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Update

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 3,883.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWET. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 3.7% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athlon Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 224,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Athlon Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 836,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Athlon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

