Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 277.8% in December

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 20,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.