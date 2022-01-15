Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Atkore by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.