Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 57,300 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

