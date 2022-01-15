Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company which discovers, develops and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic diseases. Avalo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cerecor, is based in WAYNE, Pa. “

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 780,854 shares of company stock worth $783,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.