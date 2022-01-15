Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 63.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 199,386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 92.7% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 298,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 143,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

LMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.49 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $420.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.