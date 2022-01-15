Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,058,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UP. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of UP opened at $4.10 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.