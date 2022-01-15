Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Update

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 537.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,633,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Axis Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 196,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,305. Axis Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03.
Axis Technologies Group Company Profile
Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Axis Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.