Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) & Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Critical Contrast

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Axon Enterprise and Dewey Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 1 7 1 3.00 Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $206.13, indicating a potential upside of 50.27%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Dewey Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Dewey Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 13.79 -$1.72 million ($0.40) -342.92 Dewey Electronics $5.15 million 0.85 $420,000.00 N/A N/A

Dewey Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axon Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Dewey Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -2.37% -2.26% -1.59% Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services. The Software and Sensors segment includes devices, wearables, applications, cloud, and mobile products. The company was founded by Patrick W. Smith and Thomas P. Smith on September 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Dewey Electronics

The Dewey Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of systems military electronics. It focuses on compact diesel power generation solutions. The company was founded by Gordon Chipman Dewey and Frances D. Dewey in 1955 and is headquartered in Oakland, NJ.

