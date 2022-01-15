AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:APMIU) Trading Up 0.1%

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $566,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,950,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $14,702,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $938,000.

