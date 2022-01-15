Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZYO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ AZYO opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 43.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.79) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Englese acquired 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 412,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

