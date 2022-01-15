B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the quarter. Marchex makes up 0.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Marchex worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $61,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.58 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

