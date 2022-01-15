B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Neil Reeder Sells 100,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

TSE:BTO traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.05.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

