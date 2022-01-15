Baader Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €72.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.79 ($92.94).

COP opened at €61.60 ($70.00) on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a 12-month high of €85.35 ($96.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

