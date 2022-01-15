Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $325.21

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.21 ($4.41) and traded as high as GBX 339.20 ($4.60). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 339.20 ($4.60), with a volume of 328,809 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAB shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 352 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($6.18) to GBX 400 ($5.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.26) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350.20 ($4.75).

The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 325.34.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

