Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

BKR opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

