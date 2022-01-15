Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.
BKR opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.
In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
