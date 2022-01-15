Bakkt Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bakkt in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BKKT opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00. Bakkt has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $50.80.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bakkt stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of Bakkt at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

