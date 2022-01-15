Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bakkt’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bakkt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.
BKKT opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bakkt stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 472,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of Bakkt as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
Bakkt Company Profile
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
