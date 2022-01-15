Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bakkt’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bakkt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BKKT opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,118,300.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bakkt stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 472,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of Bakkt as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

