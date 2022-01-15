Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 183.8% in December

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,393,700 shares, an increase of 183.8% from the December 15th total of 1,900,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BNCZF stock remained flat at $$3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

BNCZF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

