BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.38

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.44. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 190,571 shares.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.45%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

