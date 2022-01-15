Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Trading Up 4.8%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 26,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 881,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,085 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

