Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.24. 46,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 197,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 8.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.