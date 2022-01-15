Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock remained flat at $$11.43 on Friday. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.7667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

