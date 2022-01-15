Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Baozun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baozun by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Baozun by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BZUN traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $13.49. 562,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $976.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

