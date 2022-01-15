Barclays Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $68.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.47.

ZI stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 156,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $10,685,847.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,594,996 shares of company stock worth $1,151,041,038. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

