Barclays Lowers Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €153.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €160.00 ($181.82) to €153.00 ($173.86) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLVHF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.43. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

