Barclays PLC Acquires 25,087 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $39,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,577,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

In other news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,975. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -125.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.