Barclays PLC Acquires 46,851 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,851 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $40,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 426,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 234,297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 82,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

