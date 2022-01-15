Barclays PLC Acquires 59,136 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $39,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.54 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

