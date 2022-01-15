Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Dover worth $37,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.33. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

