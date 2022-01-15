Barclays PLC Has $42.61 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Boston Properties worth $42,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 247,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $125.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

