Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $34,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after acquiring an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after acquiring an additional 250,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,239,000 after acquiring an additional 211,545 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.58.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

