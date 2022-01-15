Barclays PLC Sells 103,703 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,703 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $40,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.