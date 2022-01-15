Barclays PLC Sells 131,148 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,148 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.45% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $36,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after buying an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after buying an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after buying an additional 1,757,599 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

