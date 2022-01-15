Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.41) target price on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.29).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.87) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £21.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3.37. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.95) and a one year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.31). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

